Durg (Chhattisgarh): At least six persons were injured in a fatal explosion at the material recovery department of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), operated by SAIL on Tuesday. The injured include two BSP personnel and four contract workers. All the injured have been admitted to Sector 9 Hospital in Bhilai. The incident took place in MRD Unit 2 of the plant.

According to reports, the incident took place during slag reversal. Slag is a by-product of metal smelting and several hundreds of tonnes are produced every year in the process of steelmaking. In other words, less slag means more steel.

Among those injured include Manish Sahu, P Raju Nair, Rajneesh Chauhan, Vijay Kumar and Maithy Algan.