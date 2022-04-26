New Delhi: The police have arrested six people, including two women, for allegedly running a sex racket in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Monday. A minor girl who was lured by them has also been rescued, they said. The matter came to light on April 24 when the police were informed about the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at the IP Estate police station here, officials said.

The police said the accused have been identified as Jubid (34), Ravi (27), Ram Kilawan Gupta (29), Sunny (33), Pooja (27) and Bimlesh (30). The victim has called her brother from an unknown mobile number urging him to save her, they said. Based on technical inputs, a raid was conducted at a hotel situated at Kosi Kalan, in Mathura and the victim was found. She was rescued and Jubid as well as Ravi, who were operating the hotel on lease, were apprehended, a senior police officer said.

Jubid is a resident of Mathura and Ravi is a native of Palwal in Haryana, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said when both the accused were interrogated, they revealed that Gupta, resident of Lajpat Nagar, had lured the victim from Delhi and was also involved in running the sex racket.

It emerged later that Sunny, a resident of Kalyanpuri and his sister Pooja, were also part of the gang who had sold the victim to Gupta who had some network with hotels in Mauthra, she said. Gupta brought the victim on April 21. Jubid then took her at the hotel, where she was kept in a room and was sexually assaulted. She was also given pills and injections by Jubid's wife Bimlesh, she added. "Medical examination of the victim and her counselling was done. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody by the court," Chauhan said.

PTI