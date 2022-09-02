Aravalli (Gujarat): Six people, several of them local residents, died in an accident that took place near Malpur at Krishnapur in Aravalli district of Gujarat on Friday. The accident took place when the devotees were on their way to Ambaji temple. The ghastly mishap occurred when a speeding car hit the vehicle in which the devotees were travelling.

Some local people standing on the roadside sustained injuries and later succumbed . Six other pedestrians who were seriously injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and is taking further action. The deceased and the injured belonged to Limkheda in Dahod and Krishnapur village of Malpur. (Further details awaited)