Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Six persons of the same family died in a road accident on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway today. The incident took place in Ram Sanehi Ghat of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh.

In the tragic incident, all members died on the spot, when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary container on the highway. The mishap occurred near Narayanpur village under Ramsanehi Ghat Kotwali police station in Barabanki district, police said.

All the occupants of the car were residents of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The impact of the collision was so powerful that the front portion of the car got stuck under the container. All six passengers died on the spot, police said.