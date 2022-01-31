Kanpur: At least six people were killed and several others injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders in Kanpur's Tat Mill crossroad on Sunday, police said. The injured has been admitted to nearby Krishna hospital. The police said that a group of 15 people were at the site where the accident took place. The electric bus was going from Ghantaghar to Tatmil hit several vehicles and dragged it for some distance," said local people.

Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kanpur East, said that the brakes of the bus stopped working on the Tat Mill incline and it went on hitting cars, motorcycles and pedestrians. According to reports, three of the victims have been identified and efforts were underway to establish the identities of the rest. "A probe into the incident has been launched," the DCP added.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the deaths and asked party workers to help those in need.

"Very sad to know about the road accident in the Babu Purwa area of Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi today.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The road accident in Kanpur is very unfortunate. My condolences to all those who lost their dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured".

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," she said in a tweet posted in Hindi.