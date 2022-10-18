Mumbai: Job postings for 5G and telecommunications have witnessed a significant uptick in the last 12 months, as enterprises are looking at 5G adoption at an accelerated pace, says a report. According to the global job site Indeed, job postings for telecommunications and 5G have increased by 33.7 per cent between September 2021 and September 2022.

"5G rollout has been eagerly anticipated in India, and businesses have already begun hiring to develop 5G-specific technology and services. With enterprises looking at 5G adoption at an accelerated pace, we will likely see an uptick in hiring for these roles in the next few quarters," Indeed India Career Expert Saumitra Chand said.

This also means that there will be an increased need for skilled talent that can design security systems and strengthen network architectures to adapt to the new technology, he noted. "Both job seekers and the industry at large need to ensure that they create a strong pool of cybersecurity talent to cater to the newly boosted telecommunication sector," he added.

The report further noted that clicks for Customer Service Representatives and Operations Associates have increased by 13.91 per cent and 8.22 per cent, respectively, in the last one month. The data also revealed that the average salary for top job roles such as technical support, BPO executive and customer service representative was Rs 3,53,298, Rs 3,29,520 and Rs 3,06,680, respectively, it added.

The report is based on analysis of job posting data from September 2021 till September 2022 on the Indeed platform. Further, the report revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic fast tracked the requirement for robust cybersecurity practices as companies became remote, more devices were online, digital payments were rising and security issues were at an all time high.

Indeed data showed that job postings for "cybersecurity" have grown 81 per cent between August 2019 to August 2022. There is already a talent mismatch of 25.5 per cent in security between August 2019 to August 2022, the launch of 5G services will trigger a major spike in security related jobs, the report added. (PTI)