New Delhi: The Union Government has issued 568 Defence Industrial Licenses to 351 companies to date, Minister of State (MoS), Defence Ajay Bhatt said in Rajya Sabha on Monday. He was responding to questions raised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.

"Defence Industry sector, which was hitherto reserved for the public sector, was opened up to 100% for Indian private sector participation in May, 2001. So far, Government has issued a total of 568 Defence Industrial Licenses to 351 companies," the MoS stated in a written reply. He further stated in a written response that 113 companies covering 170 Defence Industrial Licenses have started production. "Out of these, a total of 113 companies covering 170 Defence Industrial Licenses have conveyed commencement of production," stated Bhatt.

"As per the condition stipulated in the License, the Defence Industry is required to provide the standards and testing procedures for equipment to be produced to the Government nominated Quality Assurance Agency. The nominated Quality Assurance Agency inspects the finished products and conducts surveillance and audit of the quality assurance procedures," he added.

Bhatt, in a separate reply, stated that currently India is exporting defence items to 80 frendly foreign countries(FFCs) and is involved in negotiation to further strengthen defence ties with FFCs. "India is exporting various defence items including major items to different countries all over the world. At present, India is exporting defence items to about 80 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs). India is also involved in negotiations to deepen defence ties with FFCs. However, due to strategic reasons, the names of countries can not be divulged," stated Bhatt.