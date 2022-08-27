Sangrur: The police arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly raping a 10-year-old minor girl in Punjab's Sangrur on Tuesday. According to sources, the girl went to a nearby pond to see the ducks. The accused picked her up and took her to the bushes and tied her hands and feet and raped her. When the people passing by the bushes heard the girl's voice, they reached there, but before that the accused escaped. On being informed, the police reached there and started investigation. On August 23, a complaint has been lodged by the victim's father on August 25. Later, the absconding accused was arrested.

SHO Saurabh Sabharwal said, "On August 23 the victim's father lodged a complaint with the police after which the girl was sent for medical examination and it was found that the girl was raped. The absconding accused has been arrested and produced in court. Later, he was remanded in one-day custody and further proceedings of the case have been started.