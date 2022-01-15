Davanagere (Karnataka): As many as 55 students from Indira Gandhi SC Residential school at Arabagatte village of Davanagere district were admitted to hospital on Friday night after having food poisoning symptoms. Children have recovered and are doing fine now.

"The school students fell ill after consuming poisoned food at school on Friday night. All were admitted to the Government Hospital of Honnali town. The conditions of the students are stable now," doctors said. As of now, no police complaint has been filed.

After coming to know this incident, Honnali MLA M.P.Renukacharya was spotted at the hospital and school and review students health. Addressing the media Renukacharya said, "At Indira Gandhi Residential School, 55 children were ill after having dinner last night. The children are out of danger, I have asked doctors about the reason for this deterioration of health. If any fault of the school staff are found, strict action will be taken against them. And Students will soon be released from the hospital."

