New Delhi: A special flight organized by Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandak Committee, Amritsar with 38 adults, 14 children, and 3 infants onboard is to arrive on Sunday. Ariana Afghan Flight Number 315 is scheduled to arrive at 16:30 hrs at Terminal 3, IGI Airport. They will be disembarking at the Delhi airport at around 17:30 Hrs after completion of the requisite formalities.

Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandak Committee in coordination with the Indian World Forum and the Government of India is facilitating the evacuation of distressed minorities from the Islamic nation. 68 Afghan Hindus & Sikhs have arrived so far post the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan, Kabul. The airfare for the same is being borne by SGPC.

Indian World Forum has coordinated and facilitated humanitarian evacuation for more than 300 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs post the regime change in Kabul. World Punjabi Organisation led by Padam Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney will be providing rehabilitation assistance. As of date, 43 Hindus & Sikhs remain in Afghanistan and 9 visa applications are still pending issuance with the Government of India.

4 saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib still remain in Afghanistan and due to a lack of cooperation from the local administration in Kabul, they could not be transferred to India as per religious protocol. Evacuation of Afghan minorities has been a hectic task and this drive could not be possible without the assistance and cooperation of the Government of India and Puneet Singh Chandhok.

After arrival, they will proceed towards Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, K Block, New Mahavir Nagar.