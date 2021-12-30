Gandhinagar: A sessions court in Gandhinagar on Thursday granted bail to 55 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including party's Gujarat president Gopal Italia and other senior leaders who were behind bars since December 20 following their arrests for protesting at BJBJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in the state capital.

"The sessions court in Gandhinagar granted bail to the 55 AAP leaders who have been in Sabarmati Central Jail since December 20. I believe, by today evening, they will be released," Pranav Thakkar, the legal counsel of AAP Gujarat, said.

A total of 93 persons were arrested, of which 28 women have already obtained conditional bail.

However, the public prosecutor yesterday argued that while the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 is to be held in Gandhinagar, AAP members should be kept out of the Gandhinagar Corporation boundary to prevent any kind of agitation.

What happened at Kamalam

On December 20 evening, AAP leaders gathered outside at BJP's Headquater 'Shree Kamalam' in Gandhinagar and wanted to speak with C.R Patil to demand suspension of Asit Vora, chairman of the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board over the paper leak scandal.

During this protest, AAP workers raised slogans and tried to enter the party office which was opposed by the BJP members, leading to a scuffle. Meanwhile, police reached Kamalam and used batons to scatter the mob, in which two or three AAP party workers suffered injuries.

Later, an FIR got registered in the case and arrests were made.

At that time, Shraddha Rajput, Vice-President of the state BJP's Mahila Morcha, had accused Aam Aadmi Party leader Ishudan Gadhvi of teasing her under the influence of alcohol.

