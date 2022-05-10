Nagpur: A bag containing 54 gelatin sticks and a detonator was found outside the circulating area of Nagpur railway station on Monday evening, police said.

The incident came to the fore when a constable noticed an unclaimed bag lying near the Traffic Police booth outside the main gate of the railway station at around 7.30 pm. When he searched the bag, he found a packet of gelatin sticks inside it, an official said.

After being alerted, dog squads and the Bomb Defusal and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot.

As a part of the security protocol and to avoid any kind of untoward incident the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cordoned off the area.

During the search operation the BBDS found a detonator that was connected to gelatin sticks with a power circuit that, according to police officers, could be used to trigger a blast. The officers are of opinion that such gelatin sticks are generally used for setting off a low-intensity explosion in wells or for industrial purposes. Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel were deployed at the Nagpur railway station for night patrolling. Police are checking CCTV footage to identify the person responsible for keeping the bag. The BDDS squad took the bag in its possession.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) teams are probing the matter, said RPF official, Ashutosh Pandey.