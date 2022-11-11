Kolkata: The 53rd edition of the Film Festival of India (IFFI) is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa. 'National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC), is set to organise an online film poster design competition to pay homage to iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his centenary. The theme of the competition was 'One and Only Ray'.

As many as 75 designed posters of the films selected from across the country will be showcased in a special Satyajit Ray Exhibition. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur claimed that the 'One and Only Ray' poster competition will bring in a new experience to film lovers of the world at the Festival.

NFDC Limited India Managing Director, Ravinder Bhakar, said, “we will organise this competition for professionals in art, visual communication, graphic design, and illustration. We've selected the top 75 now. Hopefully, people will appreciate the poster design of the film that will be screened at the 53rd IFFI.”

Director Shyam Benegal said, “The poster design competition titled 'One and Only Ray' honors a typographer and graphic designer for his remarkable work not only as a film director.” Out of 635 posters, the jury board picked 75 best posters through online mediums. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 lakh, while the first and second runners-up will get Rs 75 thousand and Rs 50 thousand, respectively.

A souvenir of the film posters designed by the three winners will be given to dignitaries at the 53rd International Film Festival. Meanwhile, Prasun Chatterjee's first film 'Dostji' has received a special invitation to the Goa International Film Festival.