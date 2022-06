New Delhi: Over 5,300 challans were issued across Delhi between June 10 and 15 and fines to the tune of over Rs 26 lakh were imposed on those flouting Covid norms amid a surge in cases here, officials said. However, the total fines collected were Rs 14,60,980, almost half of the amount imposed by the districts.

Officials explained that while some people pay the fine amount on the spot, there are others who pay the fine later in the court. On many occasions, violators do not have a sufficient amount to pay the fine. In that case, we issue challans and send them to the violator's residence or email them, said an official.

The enforcement team of the New Delhi district issued the maximum number of challans while the southwest district administration issued the least number of fines and recorded a single-digit number on all six days between June 10 and June 15. Delhi recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 6.69 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

It was the second consecutive day that Delhi recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. Between June 10 and June 15, 5,313 challans were issued across revenue districts of Delhi by enforcement teams with the maximum fines being imposed in the New Delhi district while the least imposed in the north district.

In the New Delhi district between June 10 and June 15, the number of challans stood at 384, 429, 393, 317, 355, and 355 respectively while in the same period, the north district saw seven challans being issued on the first two days, followed by four on the next two days and then six challans each on June 14 and June 15.

Similarly, the southwest district also recorded single-digit figures on three days while on June 10, June 11, and June 14, 19, 11, and 14 fines were imposed respectively. The total fines imposed stood at Rs 26,23,080, according to official data.

In view of the current surge in cases, districts in Delhi have also ramped up measures to ensure that positive cases are detected on time. An official said there is laxity on the part of people in following Covid-appropriate behavior despite the spike in cases.