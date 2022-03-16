New Delhi: A written response in the Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State (MoS), Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad showed that outstanding agricultural loans in the country have increased by 53 per cent in the last six years. The statistics were presented by the MoS in the Upper House in response to questions raised by MP Abdul Wahab of the Union Muslim League.

According to the data presented in Karad's response on Tuesday, while in 2015-2016 outstanding agricultural loans in the country stood at about Rs.12.03 lakh crore, in 2020-2021 it went up to about Rs. 18.42 lakh crore, registering a growth of 53 per cent.

The Minister further stated that the number of accounts of farmers with such debts increased from about 6.93 crores to about 10.21 crores. As to whether the Government has waived off loans of farmers in the last six years, the Minister said that no such loan waiver scheme was implemented by the Union Government during the time.

"No loan waiver scheme for farmers has been implemented by the Union Government during last six years. There is no proposal under consideration of the Union Government to waiver of loans of farmers," stated the MoS.

He further stated that several initiatives including ensuring the availability of agriculture credit at a reduced interest rate and doing away with the requirement of a 'no due' certificate to reduce the debt burden of farmers.

The data presented by the Minister, sourced from the Reserve Bank of India also showed that Maharashtra occupied the top slot in the country with an increase of about 116 per cent in outstanding due in the last six years.