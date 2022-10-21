Gopalganj: The Home Excise Department has listed 52,000 drunkards in Bihar's Gopalganj. The liquor ban has been fully implemented in Bihar. According to sources, if a person was caught for the first time under the influence of alcohol, then the excise department will first collect the fine, after which the poster would be pasted on the person's door.

At the same time, if a person was caught drinking for the second time, then they can be jailed for one year. After the order of liquor ban issued by the Prohibition Department, the Home Excise Department started the work of pasting warning posters of people caught on the charge of drinking alcohol in Gopalganj. The Excise Department has planned to paste 52,000 posters at the alcoholics' doors.

Project Superintendent, Rakesh Kumar said, "People who are caught under the influence of alcohol for the first time, are being given strict warnings that if they are caught for the second time, it will be difficult for them to escape punishment and can be jailed for one year. After April 2022, for all those who have been caught under the influence of alcohol, posters of warning are being pasted on their doors."

Kumar further said, "Earlier, after being caught with alcohol, they were released by paying a fine. The information about alcohol does not reach the neighborhood and relatives, but when the product team reaches home and pastes the poster, the neighbors, as well as the distant relatives, are getting informed."