Tirupati (AP): The Chittoor district administration in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening issued public warnings asking people of 16 villages to immediately vacate as some minor openings were developed on the tank bund in the 500-year old massive water tank called 'Rayalacheruvu' in the Ramachandra Mandal 14 KM from here.

Due to recent downpour, the oldest colossal tank had waters to its full capacity now for the first time and started developing minor breaches, officials said.

Special Officer PS Pradyumna, Chittoor district Collector M Harinarayanan, Tirupati Superintendent of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu along with revenue and irrigation officials visited the tank and efforts were being taken to avert any danger.

As of now, there is no immediate danger for the tank, they said adding, however, the villagers as a precautionary measure should vacate the villages immediately for three days with their valuables to higher areas or nearby engineering colleges kept ready for them.

