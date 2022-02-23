Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A 500-year- old Hanuman idol stolen from the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu, has been recovered by the Tamil Nadu Idol wing. The idol was burgled from Varadharaja Perumal temple in a Velur village of Ariyalur on the 9th of April 2012.

ADSP Rajaram identified the statue after it was put up for sale at an auction website of Christie's (www.christy.com). He then downloaded the image of the idol and sent it to the French Institute of Pondicherry for further confirmation. After careful examination, the Institute authorities confirmed that the stolen idol indeed matched with the idol auctioned by Christie's.

The idol acquired by a person in Australia has been returned to India by Australian authorities on Tuesday. The idol wing now plans to make a replica of the idol before handing it over to the temple in Ariyalur.