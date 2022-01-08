Dehradun: Amid the surge of Covid cases in Uttarakhand, the district administration has imposed stricter guidelines on Friday.

According to District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar, "Rs 500 will be levied on those who venture out without a mask in markets. Entry to the markets of Dehradun without a mask is prohibited. No entry posters will be put up at the main entrance. If any person is caught without a mask, he will be fined Rs 500 on the spot and would be sent back home."

Following the surge of cases, District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar informed that strict instructions have been given to prevent Covid from spreading. "Policemen will be deployed in all the markets, malls and shopping complexes, including the Paltan Bazaar of Dehradun. Apart from this, a campaign will be launched in all the intersections of Dehradun. All the car drivers, bike riders, people in public vehicles caught without wearing masks will be fined Rs 500."

Also Read: Army officer, 3 jawans test Covid positive in Uttarakhand's Chakarat