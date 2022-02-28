Telangana: On Sunday and Monday, 50 people have returned to Telangana from Ukraine.The 50 residents of Telangana traveling (with other Indian citizens) from countries neighboring Ukraine have landed in Mumbai and Delhi on February 26, 27, 28, said a release. The Telangana government made all arrangements to receive the returnees at Delhi and Mumbai airports and also booked air tickets to carry them to Hyderabad, said the release.

Total 39 residents from Telangana arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday. They were brought from Mumbai and Delhi. Today morning, 11 more students have arrived in Hyderabad. Till date, 50 residents have reached Hyderabad safely.

On the orders of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, arrangements were made to bring students back by extending all facilities, including free flight tickets, added the release. The State government has set up helpline centers at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, and at the Secretariat here to pass on information to the parents about their children.

The students thanked CM Rao for the efforts taken by the government and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. 'We started on Friday afternoon (from Ukraine) and reached Romania after crossing the border by bus. From there, we flew to Mumbai," said a student, who reached Hyderabad. Some were still in hostels and some others were in bunkers, she said. 'Some of our friends are still stranded there (in Ukraine)', another student said.