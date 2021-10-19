New Delhi: With an aim to promote budding sports talents from the northeast region, Delhi-based NGO Helping Hands in collaboration with Gurgaon-based V R Industries Pvt Ltd and 8 AM companies, has come forward to provide 'Sports Diet Scholarship 2021'.

Of the 2,700 applicants, 50 athletes from across the Northeast have been selected for the scholarship programme. Under the programme, the young players would be provided appropriate diets for four years.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police and President of Helping Hands NGO, Robin Hibu said, “sports diet scholarship is basically to encourage the Northeast boys and girls who are struggling due to lack of balanced diet and opportunities. We are launching a diet scholarship for 4 years to encourage Northeast youngsters who want to take up sports as a profession in the future. They will be monitored by the Helping Hands and we ensure that there will be qualitative monitoring as well as monitoring of their progress”.

Helping Hands is also eyeing to enhance skill training programmes for empowering northeast youths in different fields.

There is no denying the fact that the northeast region is a hub of talented sportspersons whose immense contribution in the world of sports has brought laurels to the nation as well as to the country. Their remarkable performances at various global sports platforms have made India and the world proud.

The officer informed that functions will be organised in Itanagar and Delhi to hand over scholarships to the selected sportspersons.

Olympic Medal winners from the Northeast Lovelina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu and MC Mary Kom will be felicitated.

He said that to receive the scholarship, the applicant must fulfil certain criteria which includes, he or she should be below 20 years of age, economically backwards or BPL, a medal winner at the regional and national level, should be recognized by the Indian Olympic Association.

The scholarship programme will roll out in November this year.