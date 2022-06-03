Bhubaneswar (Odisha): As many as 50 Maoist sympathisers of Malkangiri district surrendered before the Odisha police in the presence of DGP Sunil Bansal on Thursday. The Maoist sympathisers, including two women, surrendered before the DGP during his visit to the Jantri police camp in Swabhiman Anchal in the Maoist-hit Malkangiri district.

DGP Bansal called upon the Maoists to leave the path of violence and join the mainstream of society. Later, the DGP inaugurated the newly constructed building in Maithili. "Maoist synmpathisers and some people, who have been involved in a few police attack cases, surrendered. Welcoming to the mainstream of society, I told them nothing can be achieved from violence. They also took a pledge not to support or perpetuate violence," the DGP said.

He appealed to the people, who have accepted the Maoist ideology to surrender and join the mainstream, and told them to take part in the development. The Maoist sympathisers submitted a letter to the DGP before surrendering. In the letter, they requested the DGP to close all cases pending against them in different police stations of Malkangiri district. Later, Bansal reviewed the anti-Maoist operations taken up in the districts with the BSF and inaugurated a new building of Mathili police station.