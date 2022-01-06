Five workers killed, 20 others injured after inhaling gas in Surat's GIDC area
Five workers killed, 20 others injured after inhaling gas in Surat's GIDC area
Surat (Gujarat): At least five people were killed and 20 others injured when they inhaled a gas that leaked from a tanker, which was carrying a chemical in the Sachin GIDC area in Surat of Gujarat in the wee hours of Thursday. All the people were immediately rushed to the Surat Civil Hospital for treatment. The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.
