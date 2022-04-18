Mangalore: Five workers have died after a gas leak at a fish factory in Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) in Karnataka on Sunday. Many people fell sick after inhaling the poison gas. The deceased have been identified as Umar Farooq, Nizamuddin Saab, Sameerullah Islam of West Bengal and two others. Mirajul Islam, Azan Ali, Sarafat Ali, Kalimullah and Aftar Malik also from West Bengal are seriously ill and are undergoing treatment at the government hospital. But later, they have been shifted to a private hospital in the city as their condition deteriorated.

According to reports, during the night at the fish factory, a worker, who went to clean the fish waste tank, fell ill when he inhaled the gas that was leaking from the tank. Soon after other workers, who went to his rescue, too, fell ill. They were immediately rushed to a private hospital in the city. Of these, five reportedly died and five others have been found to be serious. Th cause of the gas leak is yet to be ascertained.

