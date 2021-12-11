Guntur: Five students and a teacher from Shweta Shringachalam Vedanta Gurukul Vedic School drowned in River Krishna here in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports the students and teacher had gone for swimming and got washed away in the tides. The local police along with swimmers and local residents pulled out the bodies of the deceased.

The dead were identified as Subramanian Sharma, hailing from Narasaraopet, Shiva Sharma from madhya Pradesh and Harshit Shukla, Shubham Trivedi, Anshuman Shukla and Nitish Kumar belonging to Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are making arrangements to move the bodies to their respective hometowns.

Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan and Minister Adimulpu Suresh have expressed their condolences over the deaths of Vedic school students. Managers of the school have expressed profound sympathy to the families of the deceased.

Also read: Teenager drowns, 5 go missing after auto-rickshaw plunges into Andhra stream