New Delhi: Four reports of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture; one report of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit; and one report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on Financial constraints in Renewable Energy Sector will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

These reports will be tabled after the House will assemble for the day at 10 am. Four reports of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will be tabled by BJP MPs T. G. Venkatesh and Jugalsingh Lokhandwala.

These reports include three hundred tenth report on 'Functioning of Central Libraries in the Country'; three hundred eleventh report on 'Creation of Regulatory Framework for Protection of Historical Sites and Monuments'; three hundred twelfth report on 'Review of Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Works'; and three hundred thirteenths report on 'Promotion of Indian Tourism in Overseas Markets - Role of Overseas Tourist Offices and Indian Embassies'.

YSR Congress Party national general secretary V. Vijaysai Reddy and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Sasmit Patra will lay the Fourth report (both in English and Hindi) of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.

However, the twenty-first report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on Financial constraints in the Renewable Energy Sector will be laid on the table by BJP member Sanjay Seth and MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

The House will start with obituary references to the passing away of ex-Rajya Sabha Member Jamana Devi Barupal. Subsequently, papers will be laid on the table related to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Later, the House will resume discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address that was initiated by BJP MP Geeta alias Chandraprabha on Wednesday.

ANI