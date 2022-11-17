Muzaffarnagar (UP): A local court on Thursday sentenced five people to life imprisonment for gunning down a man at a mosque in Khedi Firocabad village in the Kakroli area here.

District and sessions judge C Prakash convicted Bhura, Sada Hasan, Munawwar, Zaheer Aalam, and Mudassir in the case and also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on each one of them. District government counsel Rajiv Sharma said Mohammad was shot dead by the accused over an old enmity. (PTI)