Mumbai: A five-member team from the vigilance section of the Narcotics Control Bureau will probe into the allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer in charge of the drugs on the cruise ship case. The vigilance team will be headed by NCB deputy director-general Gyaneshwar Singh. The NCB had ordered a vigilance inquiry into the bribery allegations made against the officer by a man named as a witness in the case.

Earlier, the central agency's office in Delhi summoned Wankhede on which he told reporters, "The reason for coming to Delhi is different. The allegations against me are baseless. I do not want to say anything about this as the investigation is ongoing. I will reply to everything in due course."

Also, the Mumbai Police have appointed an ACP-level officer, Milind Khetle to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, said police sources on Wednesday. All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by Khetle. Four police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints so far, said the sources.

Officials privy to the development told ETV Bharat yesterday that the NCB top brass are also exploring the possibility of handing over the case to another senior NCB official following the fact that a vigilance probe is going on against Sameer Wankhade. However, some officials opposed such movements as "such decision may go against the moral of NCB officials."

Wankhede is also facing a series of allegations from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik that range from extortion to illegal phone tapping and cornering quota meant for Scheduled Castes through forged documents.

The NCB on Monday ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the case regarding an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore for letting off accused Aryan Khan. Earlier, in the day Hindu Sena activists placed signboards in front of NCB headquarter in Delhi in support of Sameer Wankhade.