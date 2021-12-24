New Delhi: A five-member gang, who blackmailed Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri case, has been taken into police custody on Friday.

A few days ago, the Minister of State for Home had filed a complaint to Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana saying that some people were blackmailing him regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The minister told the commissioner that the gang had been calling him continuously regarding the matter.

A FIR was registered at the North Avenue police station and a special team started the investigation, which led to the arrest of five.

