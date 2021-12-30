Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Five persons were killed in Aurangabad district after a pickup van rammed into a tractor carrying sugarcane this morning.

The accident occurred in the wee hours on the Bharadi Highway at the Modha bypass. The van carrying passengers hit the tractor which was parked wrongly on the side of the road.

The primary investigation revealed that the deceased are from Mangrul, Sillod village. The further investigation is being carried out by PSI Kirtane.

The bodies were brought to Sillod Hospital after the incident came to light. The deceased have been identified as Jijabai Ganpat Khelavane (60), Sanjay Sampat Khelavane (42), Sangita Ratan Khelavane (35), Laxmibai Ashok Khelavane (45), and Ashok Sampat Khelavane (52), all of whom were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.