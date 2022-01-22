Sonepur: Five people were killed and five others suffered injuries when an SUV collided with a truck on the Mahanadi bridge in the Sonepur district of Odisha in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to reports, at least 10 persons from Nimna village under Ullunda block of Sonepur district were returning after attending a marriage at Kaudiamunda village when the mishap occurred at around 1 am on Friday.

Five of the occupants were killed on the spot while five others were rescued from the badly mangled vehicle by police and other rescue teams with the help of gas cutters.

All the injured were initially rushed to Sonepur Hospital. Later, they have been Burla Medical College and Hospital for providing better treatment.

