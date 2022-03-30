Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday terminated five employees including two policemen for allegedly having links with militants.

"The terminated employees include Police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir from Pulwama, Computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray from Srinagar, Arshid Ahmad Das, a teacher from Awantipora, Police constable Shahid Hussain Rather from Baramulla and Nursing Orderly, Health Dept Sharafat A Khan from Kupwara," a senior police official said. All the terminated employees, he said, were "having links with militants". Meanwhile, the administration has also issued separate termination orders against these persons.