Srinagar: The earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday at 6.45 pm but there are no reports of any casualties yet. The officials informed that the epicentre of the quake was on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

The magnitude of the quake was 5.1 on the Richter scale.

It hit at the coordinates of 36.55 degrees north and 71.20 degrees east at a depth of 216 km, they added. There are no reports of loss of life or any damage to property, the officials said.