Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A fatal road accident with a total of five casualties was reported in Dhanbad on Tuesday. Two of the dead were women, whereas one was a child. The identities of the victims of the car accident are yet to be ascertained.

According to the reports, the accident was a result of the high speed of the car. The involved vehicle, identified as a Swift Dzire car, was reportedly going at a speed of 200 km per hour. The driver must have lost control, due to which the car fell off the bridge and landed at a distance of about 100 feet, on the other side of the river. The accident was immediately reported at the Govindpur Police Station by the people present at the site of the accident.