New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that over 5 crore cases are presently pending in courts across the country. Moreover, over 3.5 lakh undertrials are languishing in prisons across the country. "It is a matter of concern that in the 75th year of independence, there are over 5 crore cases pending in courts across the country. Also, a matter of concern is that over 3.5 lakh undertrials are in prison in the country," the Law Minister said adding that no court should be only for privileged people but doors of justice should be open for all, equally.