Five Border Security Force jawans killed in firing by colleague in Punjab's Amritsar
Published on: 25 minutes ago
Five Border Security Force jawans killed in firing by colleague in Punjab's Amritsar
Published on: 25 minutes ago
New Delhi: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday were killed when their colleague indiscriminately opened fire at them in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said.
The incident took place at the camp in the Khasa area along the Attari-Wagah border of India-Pakistan. Senior officers of the Border Security Force rushed to the spot, officials told news agency PTI.
More details are awaited.....
Loading...