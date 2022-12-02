4th standard boy dies of a heart attack in school
Published on: 10 hours ago
Hubli (Karnataka): A fourth-standard student died of a heart attack at the government primary school in Kalaghatagi. The deceased has been identified as Muktum Mahmudrafi Maniyara, a resident of Kalaghatagi. According to the sources, the boy had suffered a heart problem earlier. The boy suddenly collapsed in class on Friday and was rushed to the government hospital by the teachers where the boy died before the treatment.
