Varanasi(Uttar Pradesh): Forty-nine prisoners who were lodged in Jammu Jail have been shifted to the Varanasi Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Police sources said that most of the prisoners were involved in cases related to separatism and violent activities in the valley. The prisoners were brought in a special aircraft to the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi.

Police officials including CO Pindra Abhishek Pandey, CO Baragaon Jagdish Kaliraman, and SHO Phulpur were deployed at the airport. Following their arrival, they were sent to the Central Jail in Shivpur amidst tight security. There was heavy police deployment from the airport to the Central Jail. Police sources said that along with personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police, jawans from Jammu and Kashmir were also deployed. They further revealed prisoners have been kept in different high-security barracks.