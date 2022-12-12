New Delhi: As many as 38 air accidents resulting in 49 deaths have been reported in the country since 2019 till date, MoS, Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh (Retd) informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The statistics presented by the minister in a written reply showed that out of the 38 incident, 20 resulted in loss of lives and serious injuries. The highest number of deaths among the air accidents took place in Kozhikode on June 26,2020 where 21 people lost their lives.

"A total of 38 air accidents have been reported since 2019 till date. The status of investigations into these accidents ordered by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents & Incidents) Rules, 2017 along with details of loss of life is at Annexure," stated Singh.

As for the compensation provided to the family members of the victims, the Minister said that payment of compensation to the passenger or next of kin in case of death or bodily injury to the passenger caused by air accident/incident is governed by the provisions of Carriage by Air Act, 1972. "As per the said Act, the carrier Airline is liable for payment of compensation," he added.

The Minister further stated that the Government has taken several steps to avert such accidents and for safe operations of aircraft/helicopter in the country. The steps include a safety oversight process in place for monitoring the compliance of Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements to ensure that there are no cutting of corners.

"In addition special audits are also carried out as per the risk perceived. DGCA publishes Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) on their website. Each directorate conducts surveillances/spot checks in their respective technical areas as per the ASP," stated the reply.