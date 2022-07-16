Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Medical officers, tehsildar and people's representatives were in a tizzy when they learnt that 49 schoolchildren in the age group of five and eleven years have fallen ill after taking iron pills at the Sakthal village in the Suhagpura area in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Tahsildar Bhawarlal Chopra, village head Bharat Pagri and several other people's representatives rushed to the village to take stock of the situation. Officials from the district administration and health department also visited the place. Then an ambulance was arranged to send the children to the district hospital.

The children belonging to Higher Primary School at Sakthal village were given iron pills three days ago and gradually their condition started deteriorating. Some of the villagers alleged that altogether 49 schoolchildren were given iron tablets three days ago and thereafter their condition started deteriorating. On Friday morning, at least 30 children were admitted to the district hospital. On Tuesday, the children were given iron tablets and on Wednesday some students were diagnosed with fever, thereafter, they were admitted to the district hospital.

The children have been undergoing treatment at the paediatrics unit of the district hospital in Pratapgarh. Child specialist Dr Dhiraj Sen, said, "The children are undergoing treatment under my supervision. They were admitted to the paediatrics ward after they complained of vomiting and restlessness." Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jagdeep Kharadi said, "We have sent a team to collect food and water samples from the school. During the rainy season chances of waterborne disease are higher. After the outcome of the sample result only we will know the reason why children have fallen sick."