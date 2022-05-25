Lucknow: Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha seat with the backing from the Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Sibal announced that he had left the Congress party already and is contesting as an independent candidate with the support from Akhilesh's SP.

"I had tendered my resignation from the Congress party on 16th May," Sibal said after filing the nomination. "I filed the nomination (for Rajya Sabha elections) as an independent candidate. I am thankful to the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that he supported me. I also wish to convey my gratitude to Azam Khan for the support that he has given me, not just now but over several years," Sibal added.

Akhilesh Yadav said that Kapil Sibal will get elected to the Rajya Sabha with SP's support. "Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament. We hope he will present the opinions of both SP as well as himself," he said.

The former Congress leader whose term in the Rajya Sabha has expired was elected to the upper house of the Parliament from UP in 2016. Sibal who was a member of the G-23 group of Congress that demanded organisational reforms in the grand old party.

It is pertinent note a vocal Sibal was not part of either of Political Affairs Group, Task Force -2024 or Central Planning Group for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.