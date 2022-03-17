Dehradun: On the first day of National Vaccination Day (Wednesday), 4,705 children were vaccinated in Uttarakhand. Maximum vaccination was done in Udham Singh Nagar district as the celebration of National Vaccination Day. Children of age group 12 to 14 are getting their Corona Vaccines all over the country.

There are about 3,92,000 children waiting for their vaccination in Uttrakhand although National Vaccination Day has successfully vaccinated 12 children in two centers of Pithoragarh district, in Udham Singh Nagar 1,374 children were vaccinated, 34 children were vaccinated in one center of Almora, 459 children were vaccinated at seven centers in Bageshwar. In Chamoli, 126 children were vaccinated in four centers. In Champawat, 20 children were vaccinated in one center, 755 children in eighteen centers in Dehradun, 872 children were vaccinated in twelve centers in Haridwar.