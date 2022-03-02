New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said that 45,000 babies were born with defects in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, and Nepal by the end of 2021. "Six member States-Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, and Nepal-continue to provide high-quality data to a WHO-supported online surveillance database, which by the end of 2021, had registered more than 4 million births, including around 45,000 babies born with birth defects," said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO regional director for Southeast Asia.

On the occasion of World Birth Defects Day, Dr. Singh said that in 2019, birth defects accounted for more than 530000 deaths globally, including more than 127000 deaths in the region-around 22 percent of the global scenario.

"WHO and its member states in the South East Asia region and globally are raising their collective voice to increase awareness for all birth defects and improve access to quality care and treatment. They were the third most common cause of child mortality in the region, and the fourth most common cause of neonatal mortality, constituting 12 percent of all neonatal deaths," said Dr. Singh.

She said that in addition to mortality, birth defects can cause long-term morbidity and disability, which in low -and middle-income countries, can strain health system, social, and family resources.

Dr. Singh said that as part of region-wise efforts to eliminate measles and rubella by 2023, another flagship priority, all countries of the region have introduced rubella vaccination of girls, reporting an average of 83 percent coverage.

"Several member states now fortify foods such as wheat flour with folic acid, vitamin B-12, and iron, and include interventions for common birth defect management and care within national child health program," the WHO official said.