Haldwani: The district and railway administration in a joint endeavor had aimed to remove encroachment from railway land in Haldwani in the Nainital district. The district administration has demanded additional police forces from Nagaland and Assam to remove the encroachment. There are around 4,500 houses illegally built on railway land in Haldwani.

Recently, the Uttarakhand High Court had directed the district administration to take action against the encroachment on railway land in Haldwani. Consequently, the district administration of Nainital swung into action and initiated action to remove the illegal occupation of railway land.

The Railway Board officials had a meeting with the district administration in which a plan was prepared to remove illegal encroachments from the railway land. According to sources in the district administration, there are preparations to run bulldozers on around 4,500 illegally built houses.

According to District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, it may take about a month to remove the encroachers from the railway land and arrangements have been made not to spoil the environment of the area.

The district administration team has identified the encroachment area through drone mapping. The people have built encroachment on a total of 29 acres of land from Haldwani railway station to Gaujajali.

