Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Jawalapur locality at Haridwar in Uttarakhand can be a good example of fostering Hindu-Muslim unity. More than 400 Muslim families, including women, children and the elderly, have been lending their hands to the production of 'Kanwars' used by pilgrims as the world's famous religious procession is set to commence on July 14. Scores of Muslim families at Jawalapur locality in Haridwar have been engaged in manufacturing 'Kanwars' used by Hindu pilgrims for carrying holy water from the River Ganga for paying obeisance to Lord Shiva during the 'Kanwar Yatra, which commences in the month of Shravan.

Following the footprints of their ancestors, these Muslim families are into the profession of making 'Kanwars' for the past several years. They were working diligently as the deadline for the festival was inching closer. Attached to the profession for the past 20 years, a Muslim artisan Farman said, "Most of the pilgrims come from Uttar Pradesh side. So, a ray of hope was rekindled when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra. Although, we get to know about the start of Kanwar Yatra, a bit late."

Production of 'Kanwars' during the Covid-19 pandemic had taken a backseat. Now, the Muslim artisans are hopeful that a turnaround in the business is expected with the start of the festival season. On the other hand, the cost of making of 'Kanwars' has gone up. About three years ago, a 'Kanwar' was available at Rs 500. Now, the price of the same has increased up to Rs 1,250. This has happened due to the rise in the price of materials used in the making of 'Kanwars' such as bamboo, colourful clothes, toys and others.