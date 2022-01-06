Balangir: A 45-year-old woman from Agalpur in Odisha's Balangir tested positive for COVID-19 on 23 December 2022. She was admitted to the hospital on the same day, following a brain stroke and her results were sent for genome sequencing.

The woman died while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR hospital in Balangir. Reports of her genome sequencing hadn't come when she died on December 27.

She has now found to be positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 and contact tracing of the deceased is underway, according to Bolangir CDMO.

It is important to note that the Odisha government has issued fresh Covid guidelines in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State. The guidelines will be in place from 5 am on January 7 to 5 am on February 1.

