Sukma: On the very first day of the new year, Sukma Police got a big success on the Naxal front as 44 Naxalites including nine women have surrendered before them. The Chhattisgarh government had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on a woman Naxalite.

Naxal eradication programme-Poona Narkom Abhiyan (New Morning New Beginning)-is being run in the Sukma district. Under this campaign, Sukma Police is promoting the government's rehabilitation policy in Naxal affected areas.

Sukma SP Sunil Sharma said that ''on the first day of the new year, 300 to 350 villagers reached village Karigundam. The villagers took the Naxalites to the Karigundam camp. The surrendered Naxalites had strayed from the mainstream of society and joined the Naxalite movement. The surrendered ultras have been involved in various violent incidents in Chintagufa, Chintalnar, Bhejji areas. Locals are happy with the establishment of new camps. All the surrendered Naxalites will be given assistance and other facilities under the rehabilitation policy of the state government.''

