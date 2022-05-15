Prayagraj: At least 44 prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir many of them booked under the Public Safety Act have been shifted to high-security Naini Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. It has been learnt that the prisoners were brought to the Bamrauli airport on Saturday in a special flight from Jammu under strict police and paramilitary surveillance.

The district officials have made strict security arrangements for the inmates, who have been kept in separate cells in high-security barracks inside the jail. The movement of other inmates was restricted when Jammu and Kashmir prisoners were being shifted to the cells. The high-security prison has been kept under CCTV surveillance. Pertinently, many militants from Jammu and Kashmir are already lodged in the Naini Central Jail. Senior Jail Superintendent PN Pandey of Naini Central Jail said that all the prisoners brought from Jammu and Kashmir have been kept in the high-security barracks of the jail amid tight security arrangements. The jail security has been beefed up after more inmates were shifted to the jail on Saturday, he said.

