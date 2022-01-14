Pudukkottai: The first Jallikkattu of 2022 was held in Tamil Nadu's Thatchankurichi on Thursday, which saw a total of 44 people injured after competing in the sport.

600 bulls and 300 cowherds partaking in the traditional bull-taming sport. State Law Minister Raghupathy, Environment Minister Meyyanathan and District Collector Kavitha Ramu inaugurated the competition.

Only those who had been vaccinated in two installments, a well as tested negative through an RTPCR test, were allowed to participate in the competition.

The herdsmen tried to restrain the bulls that had come out of the barn, suffering injuries in the process. They have since been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Amid rising COVID cases, however, the Tamil Nadu government back on January 10 allowed to the festival to take place with stringent safety norms in place.

To regulate entry, a government order on Monday also said that participants would be given identity cards.

The number of spectators was limited to 150 in open spaces or 50% of seating capacity, whichever is less.

