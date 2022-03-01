Amroha: At least 44 children were hospitalized while one lost his life in Dehra, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Tuesday after the children received some vaccination shots. The incident took place after a health department team, on a visit to the village, allegedly forcefully vaccinated the children.

Family members of the children affected in the incident noted that the team came on a visit on Monday, and vaccinated children between three and six months of age to prevent serious diseases. This, they said, was done despite them refusing the inoculation initially. The residents further said that the medical team did so citing a government order.

Within a few hours of getting the vaccines, the health of the children deteriorated. Situation of Gurmeet Singh (4), son of village resident Genda Singh, became critical, and he eventually passed away on Tuesday morning. "We are investigating the whole matter right now. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the case", Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjay Agarwal said.